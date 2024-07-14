FBI identifies Trump shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks

Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by secret service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. - Republican candidate Donald Trump was evacuated from the stage at today's rally after what sounded like shots rang out at the event in Pennsylvania, according to AFP. The former US president was seen with blood on his right ear as he was surrounded by security agents, who hustled him off the stage as he pumped his first to the crowd. Trump was bundled into an SUV and driven away. (Photo by Rebecca DROKE / AFP)

The FBI has identified the shooter in the assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Pennsylvania, US media reported early Sunday.

"The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on July 13, in Butler, Pennsylvania," the FBI said in a statement quoted by NBC and CBS.

A witness to Saturday's shooting at a Trump rally told how a man next to him was shot dead during the apparent assassination attempt on the Republican presidential candidate.

"I heard several gunshots. The man beside me suffered a gun shot to the head, was instantly killed (and) fell to the bottom of the bleachers. Another woman looked like she got hit in the forearm or hand," the man, whose name was only given as Joseph, told NBC News.

He said it seemed the victim was "in the way of the shots between whoever was shooting the gun and the president."

A second witness, an unnamed man who said he was an emergency doctor, described trying to help one of the victims.

"Somebody over there was screaming he's been shot, he's been shot, so I made my way over, I said I'm an emergency department physician, let me help you," said the man, who was wearing a white USA T-shirt stained with blood and a red MAGA hat.

"The guy had spun around, was jammed between the benches. He had a headshot here," he said, indicating a spot on his head.

"There's lots of blood and he had brain matter," the man continued in comments that spread widely through US media.

Trump said he was hit in the ear but was not seriously injured by the gunman, who was killed after the incident.

Two other spectators were critically injured, the Secret Service said.