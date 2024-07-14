Donald Trump survives assassination attempt at Pennsylvania rally

US Republican presidential candidate former President Donald raises his fist as he is surrounded by US Secret Service agents in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024. The former president suffered a gunshot wound to his ear after a suspect fired gunshots at his Pennsylvania rally and he survived the assassination attempt. Picture: Takayuki Fuchigami / Yomiuri / The Yomiuri Shimbun via AFP

Former US President Donald Trump was swiftly taken to a hospital following an apparent assassination attempt during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024.

The New York Times reported the the Secret Service confirmed that Trump was "safe" after sustaining a gunshot wound to the right ear, while one rally attendee and the suspected shooter were killed.

Trump was escorted off the stage minutes into his speech after shots were fired. In a Truth Social post, he described being “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” adding: “I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realised then what was happening.

“I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania,” Trump wrote.

President Biden condemned the violence, calling it “sick” and expressing gratitude that Trump had been swiftly evacuated. He emphasised that “there’s no place in America for this kind of violence.”

Biden's campaign paused all communications and television ads out of respect.

The FBI has launched an investigation into the incident, treating it as an assassination attempt.