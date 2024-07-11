‘Is that a snake in your trousers?’: Man tries to smuggle 100 live snakes in his pants

The snakes were relatively small and encased in numerous bags in his pants according to the officials. Picture: Pexels

Animal smuggling is a huge issue in the world that threatens the lives of numerous species and even makes them more prone to extinction, but a smuggler in China did so in a way that has puzzled customs officials.

According to the Chinese Custom officials, the individual was halted after passing through the ‘nothing to declare’ gate between the Hong Kong and Shenzhen border crossing.

The man, whose identity was not revealed, allegedly tried to smuggle 104 live snakes in his trousers. The snakes were relatively small and encased in numerous bags in his pants, according to the officials.

“Upon inspection, Customs officers discovered that the pockets of the trousers the passenger was wearing were packed with six canvas drawstring bags and sealed with tape.

“Each bag was found to contain living snakes in all kinds of shapes, sizes and colours,” said the authorities in a statement.

Footage released showed two border guards staring into translucent plastic bags containing wriggling white, red and pink snakes.

“Those who break the rules will be held liable in accordance with the law,” the Customs authority said.

China is one of the world’s most important animal trafficking hotspots, although officials have clamped down on the illegal trade in recent years.

The country’s bio-security and disease management rules prohibit bringing in non-native species without approval.

In another shocking case in Hong Kong, police found a whooping 800 smuggled cobras.

The deadly Chinese cobras were discovered packed in 181 plastic boxes and stashed in bushes behind a beach on Hong Kong’s Lantau island.

