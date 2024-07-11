Chinese, Guinea-Bissau presidents hold talks, elevate ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau in Beijing, capital of China, July 10, 2024. Picture: Xinhua

China and Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday elevated their relations to a strategic partnership.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Umaro Sissoco Embalo, president of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, announced this during their talks in Beijing.

Noting that in recent years, China and Guinea-Bissau have deepened bilateral relations, strengthened political mutual trust, expanded pragmatic cooperation and enhanced international coordination, Xi said China supports Guinea-Bissau in independently exploring a development path that suits its national conditions.

Xi said China is willing to work with Guinea-Bissau to inherit the traditional friendship, consolidate political mutual trust, expand pragmatic cooperation, continuously enrich the connotation of the strategic partnership between the two countries and help Guinea-Bissau achieve better national development.

He said China stands ready to strengthen friendly exchanges with Guinea-Bissau at all levels, enhance experience-sharing on governance and expand cooperation in areas such as agriculture, mining, infrastructure construction and the blue economy under the guidance of the high-quality construction of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 10, 2024. Picture: Xinhua

Xi said China welcomes high-quality agricultural products from Guinea-Bissau to enter the Chinese market and encourages Chinese enterprises to invest and carry out cooperation in Guinea-Bissau and help Guinea-Bissau transform its resource potential into development momentum.

China is willing to continue to provide support within its capacity for Guinea-Bissau's domestic construction and will continue to send its rice experts and medical teams to assist Guinea-Bissau in ensuring food security and developing public health, he said.

Xi called on the two sides to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in education, youth and other fields to bring the two peoples' hearts closer. China will continue to provide government scholarships and training opportunities to help Guinea-Bissau cultivate more talents for its national development, he said.

Both China and Africa have splendid civilizations, both have suffered from the painful history of colonization and aggression, and both cherish and pursue national independence and liberation, Xi said, adding that mutual support and assistance between China and African countries are sincere and genuine.

Xi said China and African countries are good brothers with sincerity, real results, amity and good faith, and offer an exemplary model for unity and cooperation between developing nations. Under the new circumstances, the two sides should join hands to usher in a new era, Xi added.

Xi said the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) is an important platform for the Chinese and African people to practice the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and promote common development.

Noting that two weeks ago, the commemorative events marking the 70th anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence were held in Beijing, and this autumn, a new FOCAC Summit will be held in Beijing, Xi said China is willing to work with Guinea-Bissau and other African countries to champion the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, discuss major plans for China-Africa cooperation in the new era, safeguard the common interests of developing countries and international fairness and justice, and jointly build a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future.

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau at the square outside the east gate of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, July 10, 2024. Picture: Xinhua

Embalo said Guinea-Bissau and China enjoy a solid and cordial relationship marked by unwavering mutual support, adding that whenever Guinea-Bissau faces difficulties, China has always provided invaluable assistance without hesitation, a gesture that the people of Guinea-Bissau will never forget.

Embalo said Guinea-Bissau will continue to stand firmly with China, uphold the one-China principle and support China's position on its core interests, such as the Taiwan question. Guinea-Bissau admires China's remarkable development achievements and regards China as its top priority in foreign relations and the most important partner. Guinea-Bissau hopes to learn from China's development experience and strengthen cooperation with China in areas such as trade, investment, infrastructure and mineral resources.

Embalo said China has never engaged in colonialism, interfered in the internal affairs of other countries, or pointed fingers at other countries, and China has always treated small countries with equality and respect, consistently matching its words with actions.

Noting that China has brought cooperation projects to Africa, including schools, hospitals and roads, delivering benefits to the African people, Embalo said Guinea-Bissau greatly appreciates China's important role and positive contributions in helping the development of the African continent, and actively supports China in hosting the new FOCAC Summit.

Guinea-Bissau supports the BRI, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by President Xi, and is willing to closely communicate and cooperate with China on multilateral affairs, to jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind, Embalo added.

After the talks, the two heads of state witnessed the signing of multiple bilateral cooperation documents regarding the Global Development Initiative, economic development, customs inspection and quarantine, geology, mining and other fields.

The two sides also issued a joint statement on establishing the strategic partnership.

CGTN