Severe weather prompts emergency measures across KwaZulu-Natal

KwaZulu-Natal authorities have activated disaster management teams to respond to the destruction and protect vulnerable communities. Image: Doctor Ngcobo Independent Newspapers

As KwaZulu-Natal grapples with extreme weather conditions, the provincial government has activated its disaster management teams to address the challenges posed by heavy rainfall, strong winds, and snowfall reported in certain areas. The inclement weather has resulted in considerable disruptions, with six out of eleven districts affected, particularly Ugu District, which has borne the brunt of the storm. Last Thursday, alerts from the South African Weather Services prompted the swift establishment of a disaster management plan. This initiative, which includes collaborating with various stakeholders such as municipalities, law enforcement agencies, and social partners, aims to mitigate the impact of these severe weather conditions while prioritising public safety.

So far, no fatalities have been reported in KZN, a testament to the efficient response from disaster management teams, although minor to moderate injuries have been noted. Authorities urge the public to remain vigilant and seek safer shelter if they foresee danger from structural damage or flooding. In the Ugu District alone, the Umuziwabantu Municipality reported extensive damage caused by strong winds and hailstorms, impacting 47 households and affecting 277 residents. Alarming statistics show that 50 structures were entirely destroyed, and an additional 29 suffered partial damage, leaving fourteen individuals homeless. Disconcertingly, three injuries were related to structural collapses. As conditions worsened this week, further incidents were reported. At Alberton Secondary School, four learners sustained injuries when strong winds blew away a portion of the school's roof. Fortunately, community members and teachers reacted swiftly, ensuring two of the injured students were taken to a local clinic while the others were transferred to St Andrews Hospital for further medical attention. Authorities wish those affected a quick recovery.

The impact of the extreme weather extends beyond individual incidents; multiple reports from Umdoni and Umzumbe Local Municipalities document fallen trees affecting six households, while the Ray Nkonyeni Municipality is experiencing a surge in emergency calls regarding damaged homes. In Umgungundlovu District, significant challenges have arisen as residential and educational infrastructures are severely compromised, with roofs blown off homes and schools like Taylors Primary School disrupted as their roofs suffered similar fates. The extent of the damage also includes instances in King Cetshwayo District, where response teams have been deployed to areas such as uMlalazi, eMthonjaneni, and uMhlathuze for assessment and support. The storm's effects are compounded by widespread power outages across many regions, with areas including Empangeni, Melmoth, and Ulundi experiencing prolonged darkness due to damaged electricity lines. Eskom teams are actively working to restore power but face challenges due to road closures caused by snow and fallen trees. Travellers are now advised against unnecessary journeys as heavy snowfall has rendered multiple roads impassable. Notable closures include the N2 Ingeli and R617 Kingscote, increasing the risks for those who venture into hazardous conditions.