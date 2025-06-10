Seven dead as Eastern Cape lashed by severe weather

Eastern Cape deploys rescue teams after seven killed following heavy flooding and snowfall. Image: Chris Hani District Municipality

Seven people have died in the Eastern Cape as severe weather, including flooding, snow and freezing temperatures, continues to batter parts of the province. All fatalities were reported in the OR Tambo District Municipality, where heavy rains and flooding have devastated communities and damaged infrastructure. According to the Eastern Cape provincial government, six bodies were discovered in Decoligny village near Mthatha, while a seventh was found near the Bedlana River in Tsolo. “This is a devastating reminder of nature’s force. We urge everyone to exercise extra caution in areas prone to flooding,” said Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane. “Our disaster response teams are on high alert and committed to ensuring community safety.”

The province has been under siege since Monday, 9 June, when a cold front swept across the region, bringing with it heavy rainfall, strong winds and snowfall in high-lying areas. The South African Weather Service has since issued an Orange Level 6 alert, warning of disruptive snowfall, road closures, flooding and power outages. Disaster management teams, local municipalities and emergency services have been deployed to the hardest-hit areas. In a show of provincial support, Premier Oscar Mabuyane has dispatched members of the executive council to assist the OR Tambo District Municipality with rescue and relief operations. “Our disaster teams are on high alert and ready to respond wherever assistance is needed. We urge the public to stay cautious and prioritise safety above all else,” Mabuyane said. The Joint Operations Centre has been activated to coordinate the flood response and manage relief efforts. Provincial departments are working closely with local officials to restore essential services and provide urgent aid to displaced residents.