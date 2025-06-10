LOOK: Snow blankets parts of SA as cold front continues to bring storms and gusty winds

Snow covers cars in Barckly East Image: Facebook/Mthatha Is Ma Home Town

Communities in some parts of South Africa woke up to snow-covered cars and rooftops, as a cold front makes its way across the country. In other areas, residents are bracing for severe thunderstorms and gusty winds. The N3 Toll Route has urged motorists to check conditions before they embark on any long travels. "These weather conditions may impact road safety, and could result in traffic congestion, delays, and temporary road closures should driving conditions become treacherous," warned N3TC chief operating officer, Thania Dhoogra. "We recommend motorists keep sufficient emergency provisions in their vehicles including water, food, medication, warm clothes and blankets, cellphones, chargers, backup power banks, and basic first aid equipment," she added.

Weather warnings Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service has issued several weather warnings for today: Orange Level 6: Disruptive snow resulting in danger to life, pass closures and communities cut-off is expected over Joe Gqabi district municipality, Enoch Mgijima (Molteno) and Matatiele local municipalities of the Eastern Cape. Orange level 6: Disruptive rain leading to flooding of settlements /property, roads, danger to life with some communities temporarily cut off is expected in places over Amathole, OR Tambo as well as Buffalo City district municipalities of the Eastern Cape. Orange Level 5: Disruptive rain leading to danger to life, flooding and displacements of settlements, as well as mudslides, is expected over Alfred Nzo, Makana, Ndlambe, Kouga, and Koukamma municipalities of the Eastern Cape. Yellow Level 2: Disruptive snow leading to loss of livestock, minor passes closed and traffic disruptions due to snow and icy roads are expected over the Chris Hani district municipality, Dr Beyers Naude (Graaff Reinet), Raymond Mhlaba, Amahlathi and Umzimvubu local municipalities of the Eastern Cape.

Yellow Level 2: Disruptive rain leading to localised flooding of settlements, and roads is expected in places over Joe Gqabi, Chris Hani, Blue Crane Route, Dr Beyers Naude (Graaf-Reinet area), Sundays River Valley and Nelson Mandela Bay Metro municipalities of the Eastern Cape. Yellow level 4 warning: Damaging winds and waves resulting in localised disruption of small harbours and/or a ports for a short time, small vessels at risk of taking on water and capsizing in a locality, difficulty in navigation (eg. Small vessels in short period, steep waves & hampered progress due to strong winds), and localised disruptions to beachfront activities (e.g.closure of beaches for swimming, shore/rock angling) are expected along the coast of KZN tomorrow and Wednesday. G. Orange Level 6: Damaging winds and waves resulting in damage to settlements, some structural damage, disruption to ports/harbours and danger to vessels at sea is expected between Kei River Mouth and Port Edward.H. Yellow Level 2: Damaging waves resulting in localised disruption to ports/ harbours, difficulty in navigation of small vessels with a risk of taking water and capsizing in a locality are expected between Port Alfred and Peddie Coast. I. Yellow level 4 warning: Damaging interior winds resulting in localised damage to settlements (formal and informal), localised loss of agricultural production and some transport routes and travel services affected by wind or falling trees are expected in the central and northern interior of KZN.