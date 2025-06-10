Eskom reports widespread power outages in KwaZulu-Natal due to severe weather

Eskom KwaZulu-Natal has reported multiple power outages across the province, leaving residents grappling with the aftermath of severe weather. The utility has reported significant disruptions in electricity supply due to heavy rainfall, strong winds, and even snowfall, particularly affecting several areas.

Affected areas

Empangeni, Melmoth, Inkosi Mtubatuba, Ulundi, Hluhluwe, and Jozini, amongst others. In total, residents in over 20 locations, such as Nongoma, Eshowe, Bergville, and even localities like Kokstad and Cedarville, are facing ongoing outages as the adverse weather conditions wreak havoc on the electrical infrastructure.