Eskom reports widespread power outages in KwaZulu-Natal due to severe weather
Snowfall and gusty winds are wreaking havoc on Eskom infrastructure in KZN
Image: Suppled/Cogta
Eskom KwaZulu-Natal has reported multiple power outages across the province, leaving residents grappling with the aftermath of severe weather. The utility has reported significant disruptions in electricity supply due to heavy rainfall, strong winds, and even snowfall, particularly affecting several areas.
Affected areas
Empangeni, Melmoth, Inkosi Mtubatuba, Ulundi, Hluhluwe, and Jozini, amongst others. In total, residents in over 20 locations, such as Nongoma, Eshowe, Bergville, and even localities like Kokstad and Cedarville, are facing ongoing outages as the adverse weather conditions wreak havoc on the electrical infrastructure.
Restoration efforts hindered by extreme weather
Eskom has mobilised technical teams to address the faults in areas accessible for repair, but many roads remain perilously closed due to flooding and snow.
“We understand the inconvenience and frustration this situation causes. We appeal to our customers for patience and understanding as we work to restore power safely and as quickly as possible," the utiity said.
Technicians are poised to move into the affected zones as soon as it is safe to do so.
Safety warnings for residents
- Alfred the Chatbot: Available at https://alfred.eskom.co.za/chatroom/.
- USSD platform: Dial *120*37566# on your phone and follow the prompts.
- Contact Centre: Dial 08600 ESKOM (37566).
- WhatsApp support: Save Eskom Share Call number 08600 37566 and open WhatsApp to chat with Alfred.
IOL