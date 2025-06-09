Severe weather alert issued for KwaZulu-Natal as thunderstorms and damaging winds expected

Looks like it's going to be a cold, wet week for KZN Image: Ayanda Ndamane

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a public warning ahead of severe weather conditions predicted for the upcoming week, particularly affecting the KwaZulu-Natal province, including the eThekwini region. Residents should prepare for a Level 2 severe thunderstorm accompanied by widespread showers, which are expected to continue until the early hours of Tuesday. As conditions intensify, a Level 4 alert for damaging winds will be in effect from early Tuesday through Wednesday morning. This will be followed by another Level 4 warning concerning potentially damaging waves along the coast, which is expected to last from Tuesday morning to Thursday.

Weather forecasts predict scattered to widespread showers across most parts of the province from Monday. These showers are anticipated to bring severe damaging winds, heavy downpours, and dangerously rough seas, demanding immediate attention from the public as the situation poses various risks. Residents are advised to brace for the possibility of significant flooding affecting roads, bridges, and settlements. Specifically, low-lying areas, including informal settlements, are particularly vulnerable. The heavy rainfall could lead to poor driving conditions, damage to infrastructure, and destruction of mud-based houses. Moreover, disruptions may occur at ports and harbours, complicating navigation along the coast.

Affected areas MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, said affected areas include; Big Five Hlabisa, eThekwini, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Mfolozi, Ray Nkonyeni, Umdoni, and uMlalazi. "Damaging winds are anticipated between Port Edward and Kosi Bay from Tuesday mid-morning until Wednesday evening, which could cause substantial sand build-up on coastal routes, disrupt ports and small harbours, and risk dragging anchor or breaking mooring lines for medium to large vessels," he added.