Cold and wet weather, along with icy daytime temperatures hit SA

SA Weather Services (SAWS) Senior Forecaster Kate Turner said that the cold front passed over the Western Cape on Saturday, but that there will still be icy temperatures expected throughout the week.

While the worst of the cold front may be behind those in the Western Cape, residents will still have to contend with the frosty temperatures, while other parts of the country will be feeling the impact of the cold front.

Cape residents particularly felt the winter weather this weekend, with the cold front making itself known, bringing with it persistent rain and freezing temperatures.

The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell, said that they were monitoring for any impacts from the current forecast, but “thus far, no significant impacts have been reported to the Disaster Operations Centre, although this situation might change as the day progresses”.

Residents were urged to direct any requests for City services via the online platforms or the Customer call centre on 0860 103 089, while emergency incidents should be directed to the Public Emergency Communication Centre on 021 480 7700.