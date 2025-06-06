Weekend weather wrap | Rain, snow and everything you need to know

A powerful cut-off low system threatens to blanket South Africa in snow and ice, with warnings of strong winds, rainfall, and drastically colder temperatures.

South Africans are bracing for a significant shift in weather patterns as a powerful cut-off low (COL) system is set to sweep across the nation, bringing with it a cocktail of severe winter conditions.

The system, known for its capacity to deliver extreme weather, is expected to make its presence felt beginning early on Saturday morning, particularly in the Western and Northern Cape regions, and is forecasted to persist well into the following week.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) said that by Monday, the COL system will have moved eastward, bringing an array of challenges, including significant drops in daytime temperatures that may plummet below +10°C across all provinces, except Limpopo.

"Farmers are especially urged to take precautionary measures to safeguard their livestock from the risks posed by bitter cold and fierce winds," Saws warned.