Weather Warning: Severe cold front set to bring heavy rain and possible snow to Western Cape this weekend
A cold front is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and possible snowfall to parts of the Western Cape this weekend.
Image: Armand Hough/Independent Newspapers
The Western Cape is bracing for a bitterly cold and wet weekend as a powerful cold front makes landfall early Saturday, bringing widespread showers, plummeting temperatures, and even snow to the region.
According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), the front is expected to push across the province from Saturday morning, with adverse conditions likely to persist into Monday.
Rainfall will begin to increase from Friday, with isolated showers expected over parts of the central and southern interior. However, the most intense weather is forecast for Saturday, when the system unleashes its full impact.
"The highest 24-hour rainfall amounts are expected on Saturday, with 10 to 20 mm likely over the western parts of the Western Cape and 30 to 40 mm over the mountainous regions," SAWS warned.
The southern coastal areas, including parts of the Garden Route, may also see scattered showers, while the Cape Winelands and Overberg can expect cloudy skies turning rainy by late Saturday.
Snowfall is likely over the high-lying mountain areas, including the Cederberg and Matroosberg, with strong winds making for hazardous travel conditions.
Authorities have urged residents and especially small stock farmers to take precautions.
“The public and small stock farmers are advised to prepare for cold to very cold, wet, and windy conditions, including snowfall, very rough seas, and strong winds,” said the SAWS.
These conditions could lead to flooded roads, disruption to essential services, and difficulty navigating coastal waters due to choppy seas.
IOL News
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.
Related Topics: