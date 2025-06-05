Weather Warning: Severe cold front set to bring heavy rain and possible snow to Western Cape this weekend

A cold front is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and possible snowfall to parts of the Western Cape this weekend.

The Western Cape is bracing for a bitterly cold and wet weekend as a powerful cold front makes landfall early Saturday, bringing widespread showers, plummeting temperatures, and even snow to the region.

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), the front is expected to push across the province from Saturday morning, with adverse conditions likely to persist into Monday.

Rainfall will begin to increase from Friday, with isolated showers expected over parts of the central and southern interior. However, the most intense weather is forecast for Saturday, when the system unleashes its full impact.