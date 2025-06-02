SA's weather forecast: Expect cooler temperatures and isolated showers this week

Rain expected along the southern and eastern coasts midweek, with most inland areas remaining dry and cold. Image: Doctor Ngcobo/Independent Media

South Africa will start the week with calm and stable weather, but the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has confirmed that isolated showers and cooler temperatures are expected to arrive by midweek. SAWS said on Tuesday that no severe weather warnings have been issued, and the interior of the country will remain dry with no rainfall expected. However, rain is likely along parts of the southern coastline. Isolated showers with a 30% chance of rain are expected over Cape Agulhas and surrounding areas, while Worcester and nearby towns can expect scattered showers with a 60% chance of rain in the evening.

June 4 brings continued settled weather for most inland areas, but isolated rainfall is again expected along the eastern coastline. Durban, Port St. Johns, and Richards Bay all carry a 30% chance of showers. The Western Cape will see a mix of fine and partly cloudy conditions, while interior regions such as De Aar and Kimberley remain dry but cold. Oudtshoorn also has a 30% chance of rain. Coastal winds are expected to strengthen with speeds up to 45km/h. By June 5, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of the Northern Cape, including Prieska, De Aar and Aliwal North, with a 30% chance of rainfall.