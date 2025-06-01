Here's your weather outlook for the week ahead

Saws is warning of windy conditions in parts of the Western Cape

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for damaging waves across the areas between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay for Monday.

Waves are expected to reach up to four-metres leading to disruptions at smaller harbours or ports.

The forecaster has also warned of extremely high fire danger conditions in the Beaufort West local municipality of the Western Cape as well as the Kareeberg local municipality of the Northern Cape.

In the Western Cape, residents can expect fog in areas in the morning, along coastal areas and the adjacent interior.