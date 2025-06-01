Here's your weather outlook for the week ahead
Saws is warning of windy conditions in parts of the Western Cape
The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for damaging waves across the areas between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay for Monday.
Waves are expected to reach up to four-metres leading to disruptions at smaller harbours or ports.
The forecaster has also warned of extremely high fire danger conditions in the Beaufort West local municipality of the Western Cape as well as the Kareeberg local municipality of the Northern Cape.
In the Western Cape, residents can expect fog in areas in the morning, along coastal areas and the adjacent interior.
"It will be partly cloudy in the west but cloudy and cold in places in the south-west with isolated rain and showers.The wind along the coast will be light southerly in the west but west to north-westerly in the south and south-west, where it will become strong towards the afternoon," Saws said.
The rest of the country can expect partly cloudy to cool and warm weather.
It will be windy in the Northern Cape and cold in southern parts of the province.
According to Saws, for Tuesday and Wednesday, it will be fine to cool in most parts but partly cloudy over the south-western parts as well as in places in the east, with isolated to scattered rain and showers.
