Cold front alert: Icy cold weather to sweep across parts of SA, bringing gusty winds and scattered showers

As South Africa braces for an impending cold snap, the SAWS warns of significant weather changes, while authorities urge residents to stay safe and take precautions. Strong winds and rough seas expected in coastal regions, with minimal inland rain from May 28 to 30.

A powerful cold front is expected to impact several provinces starting from Wednesday, May 28, bringing damaging winds, rough seas, and isolated rain showers across affected regions.

The South African Weather Service has issued a Level 2 warning for damaging winds over the Western Cape and Northern Cape provinces, where strong north-westerly winds are expected to gust between 60 to 95km/h.

These conditions could lead to damage in both formal and informal settlements, fallen trees, disrupted transport routes, and communication interruptions.

The strongest winds are forecast for the southern interior of the Northern Cape and the southwest coast of the Western Cape, with travel delays likely along major routes such as the N1 and N2. Offshore, small vessels and personal watercraft are at increased risk due to the choppy seas and strong winds.

Maximum temperatures not exceeding 16 degrees are expected for Cape Town, from Wednesday through the weekend, with lows of around 14 degrees.