Weather Warning: Cold front set to impact western regions, with damaging winds and rain
As South Africa braces for an impending cold snap, the SAWS warns of significant weather changes, while authorities urge residents to stay safe and take precautions. Strong winds and rough seas expected in coastal regions, with minimal inland rain from May 28 to 30.
Image: Independent Newspapers Archives
A powerful cold front is expected to impact several provinces starting from Wednesday, May 28, bringing damaging winds, rough seas, and isolated rain showers across affected regions.
The South African Weather Service has issued a Level 2 warning for damaging winds over the Western Cape and Northern Cape provinces, where strong north-westerly winds are expected to gust between 60 to 95km/h.
These conditions could lead to damage in both formal and informal settlements, fallen trees, disrupted transport routes, and communication interruptions.
The strongest winds are forecast for the southern interior of the Northern Cape and the southwest coast of the Western Cape, with travel delays likely along major routes such as the N1 and N2. Offshore, small vessels and personal watercraft are at increased risk due to the choppy seas and strong winds.
Maximum temperatures not exceeding 16 degrees are expected for Cape Town, from Wednesday through the weekend, with lows of around 14 degrees.
A Level 1 warning is in place for parts of the Eastern Cape, including Graaff-Reinet and Cradock, where damaging interior winds are forecast. Gusts of up to 80km/h could disrupt power and communication infrastructure, pose a hazard to high-sided vehicles, and increase the risk of runaway fires.
Minimal rainfall is expected across most regions on Wednesday, with only a 30% chance of isolated showers forecast for small parts of the southwestern Western Cape and the coastal stretch of KwaZulu-Natal around Richards Bay.
By Thursday, 29 May, the cold front will continue to affect southern coastal regions. A Yellow Level 2 warning for disruptive waves comes into effect along the Western Cape coastline, valid until Sunday, 1 June.
Wave heights between four and six meters are expected from Saldanha Bay to Cape Agulhas, later spreading eastward toward Plettenberg Bay. The public is warned of potential disruptions to port activity, coastal infrastructure damage, and danger to beachgoers.
Thursday’s weather outlook shows cooler conditions over most of the country, with rain probabilities of 30% remaining along the southwest coast. Inland, areas such as Bloemfontein and Kimberley will see sunny and cool weather, while parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape may experience light cloud cover and breezy conditions.
On Friday, 30 May, cool and stable conditions will persist across most of South Africa. Fine and partly cloudy weather is expected inland, with stronger winds continuing along coastal areas.
Rain chances remain low, with a 30% chance of isolated showers lingering around the southern coastal belt of the Western Cape. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain moderate, while early morning and evening periods could feel cold, particularly in central and southern regions.
Authorities advise the public, especially those living in or travelling through affected areas, to exercise caution, secure loose structures, and avoid unnecessary coastal activity.
IOL News
