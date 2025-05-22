Weekend weather forecast: Expect clear skies and minimal rain
SAWS show clear skies and dry conditions expected across the country from Friday to Sunday.
The South African Weather Service forecasts largely fine and dry conditions across the country from Friday through Sunday, with only minimal chances of rainfall in isolated areas.
For Friday, a stable and rain-free weather pattern will dominate the country. The rainfall chart indicates a "NIL” probability of precipitation, with no regions expecting significant rainfall. Winds will be moderate, reaching up to 30 km/h along parts of the Western and Eastern Cape coasts.
Morning fog patches are expected in areas such as Pretoria, Johannesburg, and parts of the Eastern Cape interior, while most of the country will experience fine to partly cloudy conditions.
Saturday will continue the trend of dry weather, with fine skies forecast across much of the interior and no major rainfall expected. However, cooler temperatures will spread across most provinces, driven by fresh south-westerly winds ranging between 15 and 40 km/h.
Coastal areas around Cape Town, Durban, and Port Elizabeth will experience warmer daytime conditions, but inland regions like Kimberley and Bloemfontein will be noticeably cooler.
By Sunday, May 25, fine and cool weather persists over the majority of the country. Isolated fog patches may develop in the morning in some high-lying areas, but skies will remain mostly clear during the day.
Winds will remain fresh, particularly along the coastal belt of the Western Cape and eastern seaboard. Conditions are expected to remain dry, with no significant rainfall likely over any region.
Overall, the weekend will be dominated by fine, cool, and stable autumn weather, with no notable disturbances expected to impact outdoor plans or travel.
