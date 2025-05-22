Weekend weather forecast: Expect clear skies and minimal rain

SAWS show clear skies and dry conditions expected across the country from Friday to Sunday.

The South African Weather Service forecasts largely fine and dry conditions across the country from Friday through Sunday, with only minimal chances of rainfall in isolated areas.

For Friday, a stable and rain-free weather pattern will dominate the country. The rainfall chart indicates a "NIL” probability of precipitation, with no regions expecting significant rainfall. Winds will be moderate, reaching up to 30 km/h along parts of the Western and Eastern Cape coasts.

Morning fog patches are expected in areas such as Pretoria, Johannesburg, and parts of the Eastern Cape interior, while most of the country will experience fine to partly cloudy conditions.