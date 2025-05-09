Cold and wet weekend ahead: Weather warnings for Northern and Western Cape

Brace for a cold and wet weekend, warns Saws Image: Gareth Smit

The South African Weather Service has issued several warnings for damaging winds in some parts of the country while those living in the Northern Cape and Western Cape are urged to brace for very cold and wet weather this weekend. The forecaster has issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for damaging winds between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay until Saturday. Saws said this weather will impact navigation at sea and possibly lead to damage at informal settlements.

"A Yellow Level 4 warning for damaging waves has been forecast for areas between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay on Saturday and Sunday. This will lead to difficulty in navigating small vessels and personal watercrafts," Saws said. Meanwhile, a Yellow Level 2 warning for damaging winds has been forecast for the Hantam and Karoo Hoogland municipalities in the Northern Cape. "This weather pattern can be expected over the Central and Little Karoo, the eastern parts of the Cape Wineland Districts in the Western Cape on Saturday," Saws added.