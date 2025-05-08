Western Cape prepares for severe weather: Gale-force winds and high seas set to hit on Friday

Wet weather cloudy Johannesburg Cape braces for gale-force winds and coastal disruption this weekend.

The South African Weather Service has issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for damaging winds and waves ahead of a powerful cold front expected to lash the Western Cape from Friday evening into Saturday.

The City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Sonica Lategan, said the warning covers the Western Cape coastline, where "strong to gale-force north-westerly to westerly winds" are forecast to hit, peaking on Friday night and continuing through Saturday.

Winds are expected to ease from Saturday afternoon.

Lategan said the expected impacts could be severe, with uprooted trees, damage to roofs, an increased risk of runaway fires, and disruption of coastal activities all possible.