Western Cape prepares for severe weather: Gale-force winds and high seas set to hit on Friday
Wet weather cloudy Johannesburg Cape braces for gale-force winds and coastal disruption this weekend.
Image: Karen Sandison / Independent Newspapers Archives
The South African Weather Service has issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for damaging winds and waves ahead of a powerful cold front expected to lash the Western Cape from Friday evening into Saturday.
The City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Sonica Lategan, said the warning covers the Western Cape coastline, where "strong to gale-force north-westerly to westerly winds" are forecast to hit, peaking on Friday night and continuing through Saturday.
Winds are expected to ease from Saturday afternoon.
Lategan said the expected impacts could be severe, with uprooted trees, damage to roofs, an increased risk of runaway fires, and disruption of coastal activities all possible.
Coastal residents and business owners are urged to take precautions.
“The public is urged to secure objects on their properties that could be carried by the wind, like outside furniture,” Lategan said.
“Be mindful of potential damage to garage doors, sliding doors, and windows.”
Motorists are also advised to remain alert for road hazards.
“When traveling, please be on the lookout for obstructions on the roadway, like fallen trees or other debris,” Lategan said.
The City has urged residents to report weather-related emergencies to its Public Emergency Communication Centre.
The warning comes as emergency teams prepare for possible infrastructure damage and safety risks over the weekend.
