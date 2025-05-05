No cold snap expected: South African Weather Service clarifies Aphelion effects

The South African Weather Service has dismissed claims of a cold snap linked to the Aphelion phenomenon, clarifying that temperatures are expected to be warmer than usual this winter. Image: Se-Anne Rall/IOL

The South African Weather Service has rubbished claims of a cold snap due to the "Aphelion phenomenon" until August 2025. The forecaster explained that the Aphelion phenomenon refers to the point in Earth's orbit when it is farthest from the sun.

"This, according to research, is expected to occur on July 3. It is important that we emphasise that this distance variation does not significantly impact temperatures or seasons in South Africa," Saws said. The forecaster further urged communities to refrain from spreading misleading information.

"According to our seasonal climate watch, minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be above normal for most parts of the country during the winter season, meaning that the temperatures are expected to be warmer than what we would get during our winter months," Saws said. It added that the country will continue to experience cold fronts and cut-off lows, with southern coastal regions expected to have below normal temperatures for the remainder of winter. Saws said the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) returned to a neutral state, and is predicted to remain there for the foreseeable future.