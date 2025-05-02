Turbulent weather this weekend: Strong winds and cooler temperatures expected

Residents are encouraged to take precautions as strong winds and potentially damaging waves are expected, particularly on Saturday.

This weekend, residents are in for a whirlwind of weather conditions as the South African Weather Service has issued a significant advisory for varying regions across the country.

Meanwhile on Sunday, cooler temperatures and scattered showers are expected, particularly in the northeast region.

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for damaging waves along the KwaZulu-Natal coast and for damaging winds and waves near the Eastern Cape coastline. These conditions may lead to small vessels taking on water or capsizing, posing a serious risk to navigation.

Over parts of the Western Cape, including areas around Springbok and Hondeklip Bay, a Yellow Level 1 wind warning is in place, with alerts for dust storms, power interruptions and hazards for high-sided vehicles.