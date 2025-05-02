Turbulent weather this weekend: Strong winds and cooler temperatures expected
Residents are encouraged to take precautions as strong winds and potentially damaging waves are expected, particularly on Saturday.
Image: Gareth Smit
This weekend, residents are in for a whirlwind of weather conditions as the South African Weather Service has issued a significant advisory for varying regions across the country.
Residents are encouraged to take precautions as strong winds and potentially damaging waves are expected, particularly on Saturday, May 3.
Meanwhile on Sunday, cooler temperatures and scattered showers are expected, particularly in the northeast region.
A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for damaging waves along the KwaZulu-Natal coast and for damaging winds and waves near the Eastern Cape coastline. These conditions may lead to small vessels taking on water or capsizing, posing a serious risk to navigation.
Over parts of the Western Cape, including areas around Springbok and Hondeklip Bay, a Yellow Level 1 wind warning is in place, with alerts for dust storms, power interruptions and hazards for high-sided vehicles.
Rainfall will be limited across most provinces on Saturday, with only isolated 30 percent rain chances expected in parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga, northern KwaZulu-Natal and along the Eastern Cape coast.
Central and western regions such as Gauteng, Free State, North West and Northern Cape are expected to remain dry.
By Sunday, May 4, much of the country will experience a drop in temperatures, with cooler and windy conditions dominating the central and eastern interior. Isolated showers are expected over Limpopo, Mpumalanga and parts of the Eastern Cape.
Strong onshore winds of up to 40 kilometres per hour are forecast along the Wild Coast, while interior regions such as the Free State and Northern Cape are expected to remain dry but cold.
Sunshine will persist in the western interior, with warmer conditions in the northwestern parts of the country, especially around Springbok and Vredendal.
Authorities have urged residents in affected coastal and inland areas to remain cautious and to monitor updates, as conditions may pose travel risks and affect small craft operations.
IOL News
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel
Related Topics: