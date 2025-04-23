A powerful cut-off low system is expected to bring snow, heavy rain, strong winds, and severe thunderstorms to parts of South Africa.

South Africans are in for a rare autumn weather twist this week as snow, heavy rainfall, and severe storms sweep across the country, driven by a powerful cut-off low (COL) weather system.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) said that snowfall was likely over the Drakensberg mountains in Lesotho, as well as in high-lying areas of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, beginning on Wednesday, April 23.

The snowfall will coincide with a sharp drop in temperatures across much of the country, with cold, wet conditions expected to persist until the weekend.

