A powerful cut-off low system is expected to bring snow, heavy rain, strong winds, and severe thunderstorms to parts of South Africa.
Image: Theo Jeptha/ Independent Newspapers
South Africans are in for a rare autumn weather twist this week as snow, heavy rainfall, and severe storms sweep across the country, driven by a powerful cut-off low (COL) weather system.
The South African Weather Service (SAWS) said that snowfall was likely over the Drakensberg mountains in Lesotho, as well as in high-lying areas of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, beginning on Wednesday, April 23.
The snowfall will coincide with a sharp drop in temperatures across much of the country, with cold, wet conditions expected to persist until the weekend.
“Snowfalls are also likely over the Drakensberg mountains in Lesotho, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape during this period,” SAWS confirmed.
The COL system is expected to make landfall over the western interior on Wednesday and move slowly eastwards, exiting the country by Saturday, April 26. Its arrival will bring scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers across central and eastern South Africa, with rainfall exceeding 50 mm in some areas.
Severe thunderstorms are also forecast for parts of the Free State and North West, where the weather service has issued a Level 4 yellow warning.
Heavy downpours, hail, excessive lightning, and localised flooding are expected, particularly in Bloemfontein, Bethlehem, and Aliwal North. These conditions pose a serious risk of infrastructure damage and travel disruptions.
A Level 2 warning has been issued for surrounding areas, including parts of the Northern Cape, interior Eastern Cape, and North West, while a Level 1 alert is in effect for KwaZulu-Natal, where damaging winds and early morning downpours are anticipated.
Rainfall probabilities are high up to 80% across central and eastern regions, while the Western Cape and far northern Limpopo are expected to remain dry.
Coastal areas, especially along the southern coastline and parts of KwaZulu-Natal, may also experience strong gusts of up to 40 km/h, potentially worsening wet conditions.
SAWS has urged the public to take precautions, avoid low-lying roads, and stay indoors during storms.
“Conditions may deteriorate quickly,” the weather service warned, emphasizing the risks posed by lightning and reduced visibility on the roads.
Residents are advised to monitor official updates as the COL system unfolds.
