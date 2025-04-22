Snow is expected to blanket parts of the Drakensberg as a powerful cut-off low system sweeps across South Africa, bringing cold weather and widespread storms. Image: Supplied

Snow is expected to fall over parts of South Africa this week as a powerful cut-off low (COL) weather system sweeps across the country, bringing cold conditions, heavy rainfall, and severe storms. According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), snowfall is likely over the Drakensberg mountains in Lesotho, as well as high-lying areas of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, starting Wednesday, April 23. “Snowfalls are also likely over the Drakensberg mountains in Lesotho, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape during this period,” SAWS confirmed.

The rare autumn snowfall will be accompanied by a sharp drop in temperatures across much of the country, with cold conditions expected from Wednesday and only a gradual recovery into the weekend. The COL system, expected to make landfall over the western interior on Wednesday, is forecast to move slowly eastward and exit the country by Saturday, April 26. “Scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers are expected over the central and eastern parts of the country, with rainfall accumulations exceeding 50 mm in the eastern regions on Wednesday and Thursday,” the weather service warned.