Severe thunderstorm warning issued for KwaZulu-Natal

Saws has issued a weather warning for heavy rains in KZN

The South African Weather Service has issued an Orange Level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms across the province of KwaZulu-Natal.

"There will be widespread showers and thundershowers over the southern and western parts of the province. Areas over the south-eastern parts of KZN have received quite significant amounts of rain and more rain is still expected during the course of the day," the forecaster warned.

Saws says the areas that will be affected will be eThekwini, Mkhambathini, Ray Nkonyeni, Umdoni and Umzumbe.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, Gugu Sisilana, added that interventions are under way to assist residents affected by the recent heavy rains.

"eThekwini Municipality’s Disaster Management and Emergency Services teams remain on high alert since this morning’s heavy rains started," she said.

Kyle van Reenen of Ensure Security advised all motorists to avoid unnecessary travel.

"Avoid low lying areas and do not attempt to cross bridges or roadways with free flowing water," he said.

Any and all emergencies may be reported to eThekwini disaster management on 031 361 0000.

