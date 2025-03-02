Disaster teams remain on standby as heavy rains continue to batter parts of KZN
Image: Tumi Pakkies
The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) say disaster management teams will remain on standby following weather warnings for KwaZulu-Natal.
"The severe weather warning is a result of predicted heavy rainfall, which poses a significant risk of widespread flooding," explained Cogta MEC Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi.
The reassurance comes following an Orange Level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms across uMdoni, eThekwini, uMkhambathini, Ray Nkonyeni, and uMzumbe municipalities.
Buthelezi warned that the rain is expected to impact road infrastructure in and around the eThekwini metro is already experiencing flooding, underscoring the severity of the situation.
Heavy rain and flooding in Phoenix
Image: Supplied
Flooded roads in Clare Estate
Image: Supplied
Key Safety Recommendations
Seek higher ground: If you reside in a low-lying area, evacuate to higher ground immediately
Avoid travel: Refrain from travelling unless absolutely necessary
Stay indoors: Remain indoors and away from windows during thunderstorms
Monitor weather updates: Stay informed about the latest weather updates from reputable sources
Do not cross flooded areas: Avoid attempting to cross flooded roads or rivers
Report emergencies: Report any emergencies to the relevant authorities immediately.
In the week, five people lost their lives following torrential downpours in Lamontville. According to reports, Zondeni Gcabashe, 60, Lucia Ndobongo, 56, Snokhanyo Dingiswayo, 16, Anathi Dingiswayo, 11, and Lethu Dingiswayo, 5, died after being washed away when heavy rains washed away their home.
eThekwini Municipality is also engaging with deceased families to assist with funeral arrangements.
"Following this incident, about 160 affected people from Lamontville were relocated to a temporary decent accommodation while a permanent solution is sought," said City spokesperson, Gugu Sisilana.
IOL