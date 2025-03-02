Disaster teams remain on standby as heavy rains continue to batter parts of KZN

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) say disaster management teams will remain on standby following weather warnings for KwaZulu-Natal.

"The severe weather warning is a result of predicted heavy rainfall, which poses a significant risk of widespread flooding," explained Cogta MEC Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi.

The reassurance comes following an Orange Level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms across uMdoni, eThekwini, uMkhambathini, Ray Nkonyeni, and uMzumbe municipalities.

Buthelezi warned that the rain is expected to impact road infrastructure in and around the eThekwini metro is already experiencing flooding, underscoring the severity of the situation.