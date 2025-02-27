Tropical cyclone Garance intensifies: impact on Reunion Island and Mauritius
Tropical cyclone Garance intensifies as it approaches Reunion Island.
Image:
Tropical cyclone Garance, which is moving south, intensified overnight and reached the stage of an intense tropical cyclone.
Meteorological service Météo-France said: “Garance should benefit from favourable environmental conditions today (Thursday) and remain at the stage of an intense tropical cyclone just before passing as close as possible to Reunion Island on Friday morning. Shortly before reaching Reunion Island, it could encounter unfavourable environmental conditions and begin to weaken.”
Météo-France said the system remains small in size with a dangerous weather zone of limited geographical extension: more than 150km from the centre, the rainy and windy effects of the system are expected to be relatively limited.
“A direct cyclonic threat scenario is envisaged for Reunion Island with a system that should pass in the immediate vicinity (less than 50km) or even over Reunion Island. A very significant deterioration in weather conditions in terms of heavy rain, gusts of wind and sea conditions is very likely with a significant risk of cyclonic conditions (gusts of more than 150km/h) over all or part of the island,” Météo-France explained.
Concerning Mauritius, it added that dangerous seas are likely and strong winds and heavy rains are possible in the eastern periphery of the cyclone on Thursday evening and Friday morning.
The expected trajectory of intense tropical cyclone Garance (Madder).
Image: Météo-France
Météo-France said the tropical system Honde was still present in the Mozambique Channel in the morning at the stage of a strong tropical storm.
The service said the large system is moving towards the east-southeast about 200km south-east of Europa.
“Honde is expected to continue its gradual intensification and could reach tropical cyclone status, today (Thursday),” Météo-France said.
The service said Honde is expected to reach the south-western coast of Madagascar (Toliara province) by the end of this week, while maintaining a mature stage, before slowly moving away towards the southern latitudes.
“Concerning the south-west of Madagascar (Toliara province), a dangerous sea state is expected from today (Thursday), accompanied by heavy rains. Strong or even destructive winds are expected between Friday and Sunday (chronology still uncertain),” Météo-France said.
The expected trajectory of severe tropical storm Honde.
Image: Météo-France
Earlier, Meteo Madagascar said cyclone alerts are updated as follows:
- Yellow alert (threat warning): Androy, Toliara I-II, Betioky Atsimo and Ampanihy.
- Green alert (warning notice): Anosy and Benenitra.
Additionally, Lifesaving South Africa President Dhaya Sewduth said since last week, there has been a peculiar occurrence of two cyclones in the Madagascan Channel.
“While this is quite unusual to see two low-pressure cells, the effect is that it has brought strong swells along the eastern seaboard and quite heavy rainfall,” Sewduth said.
Severe weather alerts for Thursday, February 27, 2025.
Image: SA Weather Service
Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service has issued a Yellow Level 2 Warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail, leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads and settlements and localised damage to infrastructure, are expected along the escarpment and eastern Highveld of Mpumalanga, the western parts of the North West, the north-east parts of Northern Cape, west and central parts of Free State and the north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
Weather outlook for Thursday, February 27, 2025.
Image: SA Weather Service
