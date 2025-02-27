Tropical cyclone Garance intensifies: impact on Reunion Island and Mauritius

Tropical cyclone Garance, which is moving south, intensified overnight and reached the stage of an intense tropical cyclone.

Meteorological service Météo-France said: “Garance should benefit from favourable environmental conditions today (Thursday) and remain at the stage of an intense tropical cyclone just before passing as close as possible to Reunion Island on Friday morning. Shortly before reaching Reunion Island, it could encounter unfavourable environmental conditions and begin to weaken.”

Météo-France said the system remains small in size with a dangerous weather zone of limited geographical extension: more than 150km from the centre, the rainy and windy effects of the system are expected to be relatively limited.

“A direct cyclonic threat scenario is envisaged for Reunion Island with a system that should pass in the immediate vicinity (less than 50km) or even over Reunion Island. A very significant deterioration in weather conditions in terms of heavy rain, gusts of wind and sea conditions is very likely with a significant risk of cyclonic conditions (gusts of more than 150km/h) over all or part of the island,” Météo-France explained.

Concerning Mauritius, it added that dangerous seas are likely and strong winds and heavy rains are possible in the eastern periphery of the cyclone on Thursday evening and Friday morning.