Urgent climate change summit called by King Misuzulu after KZN flood tragedy

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is flanked by Premier Thami Ntuli and members of the legislature during the opening of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature on Thursday.

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini on Thursday called for an urgent climate change summit in the wake of devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal this week that left at least six people dead.

The king officially opened the provincial legislature in Pietermaritzburg. He said the recent devastation caused by floods was a stark reminder of the nation's challenges.

Misuzulu said that while it was undeniable that climate change plays a significant role in these disasters, it was important to reflect on how the land was settled and developed.

“I have observed with great concern that in areas under the leadership of Amakhosi, as well as in certain urban settlements, homes are being built too close to roads and water streams, placing our people in grave danger.

"This is an issue that demands urgent and decisive action. I, therefore, call upon the honourable Premier (Thami Ntuli) to convene a high-level summit on climate change and spatial planning. I, too, shall be present at this summit, for I foresee a great danger looming over our province if we do not act swiftly.

"The time to act is now, with wisdom and unity, to protect our land and future generations. May wisdom guide us in this noble endeavour,” said Misuzulu.

He said the gathering must be held with all Amakhosi (traditional leaders) and Izinduna (headmen) entrusted with the land's stewardship so that lasting solutions can be found to safeguard people and the province.

The recent floods struck the province while it was still trying to recover from the deadly April 2022 floods, which also left a trail of destruction.

