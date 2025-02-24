South African Weather Service restores aviation website 4 weeks after cyber attack

The SA Weather Service says its regains its aviation website following a cyber attack last month

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has managed to regain control of its aviation website, four weeks after it was hacked. The forecaster said it has access to limited, critical services including international significant weather charts, wind charts, domestic and international flight documentation, research products and Radar images.

"The rest of the products such as domestic significant weather charts, atmospheric pressure charts, and airman's reports are undergoing functionality tests and will be available within the shortest possible time," Saws said.

Making the announcement, Saws spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe said the restoration of the aviation website was a crucial step towards restoring the full functionality of the service.

"In the meantime, the weather service aviation weather centre at OR Tambo International Airport continues to rely on alternative means to disseminate regular aeronautical weather information and updates to the aviation community," Segalwe said.

He added that users will only be able to access severe weather warnings on that platform.

Saws CEO, Ishaam Abader, said the entity is still in the early stages of recovery.

"We hope to be back on our feet sooner," he added.

Last month, IOL reported that Saws suffered a security breach that impacted on its Information and Communications Technology (ICT) systems.

Saws reported that the breach led to a system downtime impact on its aviation, marine, email and website

