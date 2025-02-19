SA Weather Service warns of heavy rain and possible flooding for parts of country

The SA Weather Service has issued weather alerts for heavy downpours across the country for Wednesday and Thursday.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued an Orange Level 5 warning for disruptive rain and possible flooding over parts of the country, including Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The forecaster says heavy downpours are also expected over the Eastern Cape, Free State, North West and Mpumalanga.

Saws said widespread showers and thundershowers are expected over the north-western parts of KZN on Wednesday and Thursday.

The forecaster said significant rainfall amounts of up to 100mm are expected in places over the northern parts as well as along the coast and adjacent interior of KZN on Thursday which may lead to flooding.

"A Yellow Level 1 warning has also been issued for damaging winds between Cape St Francis and Gansbaai," Saws said.

Saws said the inclement weather will lead to mudslides and rock falls as well as pose a serious threat to those living near rivers and streams - due to the persistent rain.

