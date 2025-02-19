Heavy rainfall and flooding warnings issued for KwaZulu-Natal

The South African Weather Service has issued severe weather warnings for KwaZulu-Natal, predicting rainfall of up to 100mm and potential flooding. | Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers

Rainfall between 40mm and 100mm is expected in several parts of KwaZulu-Natal following the South African Weather Service’s (SAWS) two weather warnings for rain in the province.

SAWS issued a Yellow Level 2 warning and an Orange Level 5 warning for rain, valid for Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the Yellow Level 2 warning, widespread showers and thundershowers are expected over south-western KZN on Wednesday night and Thursday.

“Rainfall accumulation of at least 40mm is expected over the south-western parts of KZN tomorrow (Thursday), which may lead to flooding and localised impacts.

“The flooding may extend up until Thursday morning,” SAWS said.

The rain is expected to lead to localised flooding of susceptible formal and informal settlements, low-lying roads and bridges; localised damage to mud-built houses; and minor motor vehicle accidents due to poor visibility and slippery roads.

Concerning the Orange Level 5 warning, widespread showers and thundershowers are expected over the north-western parts of KZN on Wednesday and over most parts of KZN on Thursday.

“Significant rainfall amounts of up to 100mm are expected in places over the northern parts as well as along the coast and adjacent interior of KZN tomorrow (Thursday) which may lead to flooding as well as significant impacts. The flooding may extend up until Thursday morning in places,” SAWS said.

The rain is expected to lead to the flooding of roads, bridges and settlements (formal and informal); damage to mud-built houses; disruption to essential services (water, electricity and communication); danger to life (fast-flowing streams/ deep waters); and major disruption of traffic flow due to major roads being flooded.

Med-Evac Ambulance has urged caution on the roads and for motorists to be extra vigilant while driving in the rain.

“Keep a safe following distance; drive with your lights on; brake gradually to prevent skidding or aquaplaning over bodies of water; and make sure your tyres and windscreen wipers are in good condition.”

Meanwhile, the National Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa has urged South Africans to remain vigilant as heavy rains persist in several parts of the country.

This follows SAWS’ warnings of ongoing heavy showers since Sunday, affecting the North West, Gauteng, the northern Free State, the Highveld areas of Mpumalanga, and southwestern Limpopo.

Rainfall accumulations of 20 to 50mm are expected, with cooler daytime temperatures prevailing in these regions. The continued rainfall poses a risk of localised flooding, particularly in low-lying areas, bridges, and roads.

Hlabisa also urged the public to delay their trips to areas with heavy rains if they are not urgent and can be delayed for safety purposes.

Hlabisa emphasised the importance of caution as disaster response teams remain on high alert, providing emergency assistance where needed.

“While our dedicated teams are on high alert, the first line of defence is always preparedness. We urge South Africans to not take risks, avoid flooded roads, stay informed, and follow official warnings. The safety of all South Africans during this time remains a priority,” Hlabisa said.

The National Disaster Management Centre is actively monitoring the situation and coordinating response efforts with provincial and local authorities to ensure a swift and effective response to any emergencies.

Hlabisa also encouraged community members to report emergencies promptly and to assist vulnerable individuals, such as the elderly and children, in taking necessary precautions.

