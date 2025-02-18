Gauteng faces severe weather warnings as heavy rains and floods disrupt life

Heavy rains continue to batter Gauteng and surrounding provinces, with severe weather warnings in place.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued multiple warnings, including an Orange Level 5 alert for parts of Gauteng, signaling severe weather conditions that could lead to extensive flooding of roads, bridges, and settlements.

Emergency services are on high alert as communities battle torrential rains, with multiple areas already submerged.

The forecast suggests that these rains will not be easing up anytime soon, with significant downpours expected throughout the week.

The heavy rain has already begun taking its toll, with reports of localised flooding in several low-lying areas.

Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious, emphasising the dangers of attempting to cross waterlogged roads or flooded bridges.

Severe thunderstorms are expected over Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and parts of North West, bringing with them strong winds, excessive lightning, and the possibility of hail.

The SAWS has warned that these conditions could make travel extremely dangerous, with reduced visibility and slick roads increasing the risk of accidents.

Motorists have been advised to drive with their headlights on, keep a safe following distance, and reduce speed to avoid hydroplaning.

The impact of the heavy rains is not limited to Gauteng. Neighboring provinces, including Limpopo and Mpumalanga, are also bracing for significant rainfall, with an 80% probability of widespread showers predicted for the coming days.

In some areas, emergency response teams are already dealing with waterlogged streets, downed trees, and disrupted power lines. The situation is being closely monitored, with authorities warning that continued rainfall could lead to evacuations in the hardest-hit communities.

As the wet weather persists, the Gauteng Provincial Joint Operations Centre (JOC) has urged residents to exercise extreme caution.

Communities are urged to remain indoors where possible, avoid unnecessary travel, and report hazardous conditions to emergency services.

