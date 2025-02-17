Heavy rainfall and flooding expected across central and eastern South Africa

Heavy rain and potential flooding are forecasted across South Africa, with advisories issued for vulnerable communities. | Tumi Pakkies Independent Newspapers

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued urgent weather warnings, forecasting heavy on-and-off showers from over the weekend (Sunday) across North West and Gauteng provinces, extending into the northern region of the Free State, the Highveld in Mpumalanga, and south-western Limpopo.

Residents in these areas are urged to brace for potentially disruptive rainfall, with localised flooding expected to affect vulnerable areas, including bridges and roadways.

SAWS advised communities living in low-lying areas and flat plains to be on the lookout for disruptive rain across the central and eastern regions of South Africa from Sunday to at least Wednesday.

It also urged motorists and pedestrians to be extra cautious where roads are slippery and/or visibility is affected.

“These conditions with cloudy to overcast skies are expected across South Africa along with subregions of ordinary showers and thundershowers. The rainfall accumulation is expected to be in the region of 20 to 50 millimetres (mm). Daytime temperatures in these regions are also expected to be cool,” SAWS said.

“The transport of moist tropical air from continental low over Botswana is the main source of the current cloudy conditions and showery conditions.”

“Added to this, severe thunderstorms are expected in places across the southern Free State and northern region of the Eastern Cape where damaging winds, excessive lightning, hail and heavy downpours are likely. However, potentially strong damaging winds are expected along the west and south-west coasts of the Cape provinces. Damaging winds are possible due to the tight pressure gradient along the west coast,” SAWS continued.

The weather service said no major changes are anticipated in the rainfall pattern on Monday, apart from the extension of widespread showers (80%) across the North West and Gauteng where additional disruptive rain is expected in places.

Weather outlook for Monday. Cloudy and cool conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the country, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread over the North West, Gauteng and Free State. | SA Weather Service

Severe weather alert for Monday. Cloudy and cool conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the country, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread over the North West, Gauteng and Free State. | SA Weather Service

SAWS explained that summer thunderstorms across South Africa ordinarily develop in the afternoon and early evening. As was stated just before the onset of persistent showers in early January, the tropical moisture typically possesses a significant amount of energy.

“In the case of this Sunday through Tuesday, the tropical airmass is expected to cause disruptive rain during this week with amounts in the region of 30 to 50mm daily,” SAWS explained.

“Further, continual showers are also expected on Wednesday and might persist into Thursday morning. There will still be the likelihood of disruptive rain around the coastal region of the eastern half of the Eastern Cape as well as the southern coastline of KwaZulu-Natal. Before rainfall returns to the more favourable weather in South Africa.”

Weather outlook for Tuesday. Cloudy and cool conditions are expected over the central and eastern areas, with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers. | SA Weather Service

SAWS said that due to the potential impacts from Sunday to at least Wednesday, to ensure safety and preparedness, the following precautions are advised:

Avoid crossing flooded roads or swollen streams.

Move to higher ground if rising water levels are observed.

Refrain from travelling on bridges or roads in low-lying areas, which are particularly vulnerable to flooding.

Weather outlook for Wednesday. Cloudy and cool conditions are expected over the central and eastern areas, with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers. | SA Weather Service

