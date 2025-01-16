The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has forecasted thunderstorms and heat waves this week.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has officially alerted the nation about an impending wave of unpredictable weather patterns.

As the country emerges from a recent spell of heavy rainfall that wreaked havoc in various provinces, there's a growing concern about isolated thunderstorms, potential flooding, and an uncomfortable rise in temperatures.

Recently, South Africa bore the brunt of torrential downpours that triggered catastrophic flooding, leading to extensive destruction in provinces such as Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, and Mpumalanga.

The heavy rainfall resulted in the overflowing of low-water bridges and caused significant structural damage to infrastructure, roads, schools, and homes. This disrupted access and daily life for countless communities.

The situation remains critical, dams around the country are swelling due to the relentless rains, raising alarms among local officials.

“The community needs to prepare for a complex mix of scorching conditions and scattered thunderstorms,” advised SAWS weather forecaster Masego Nhlapo, speaking with IOL News.

According to Nhlapo, both Thursday and Friday are expected to bring isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers mainly over the central and eastern regions.

With temperatures soaring between 25°C and 35°C in most areas, residents in the south-eastern parts can expect a slightly cooler range of 18°C to 24°C.

A yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms is in effect for Gauteng, western Limpopo, and eastern North West, where residents should be on high alert for potential hail, excessive lightning, heavy rainfall, flooding, and damaging winds, Nhlapo said. However, no such warnings are anticipated for Friday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Nhlapo reassured the public that while isolated showers and thundershowers are likely to linger, particularly over the central and eastern regions, the extreme eastern parts should be spared.

Temperatures will hover between 25°C and 35°C, with the northern parts of the Northern Cape possibly exceeding an uncomfortable 35°C.

The weather forecast serves as a stark reminder of the perilous conditions following the heavy rains, which have sadly led to a surge in drownings.

Authorities in Limpopo have reported 13 tragic drowning incidents, tied to individuals swimming in treacherous, swollen rivers.

The danger also extends to the roads in KwaZulu-Natal, where the MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, confirmed that slippery conditions have led to 10 fatalities since the beginning of the month.

As South Africans brace for the forecasted weather, the SAWS has assured they will provide timely updates to keep the public informed.



IOL