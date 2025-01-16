Mpumalanga's raging floodwaters claim lives and destroy homes, prompting authorities to issue a dire warning to residents. The woman in this picture was saved from raging torrents when she was hoisted into a helicopter earlier this week.

Mpumalanga is facing a deadly challenge as persistent rainfall turns rivers and dams into dangerous zones. The South African Police Service (SAPS) has issued a stark warning to residents to stay clear of these dangerous waters or risk becoming another statistic.

The message is not without reason. The province has already reported a string of drowning incidents since the rains began, with new cases emerging almost daily.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said in Tonga, SAPS rescue teams narrowly saved a young woman who had been swept away by a river’s powerful current. While she was fortunate, two others in the same area remain missing.

In Piet Retief, two more individuals are unaccounted for after being carried off by raging waters last week. Similar tragedies have unfolded elsewhere. KaNyamazane saw a man swept through residential floodwaters, while in eMbalenhle, two victims met the same fate.

But the danger isn’t just in open water. In Gert Sibande District, flood-related devastation took a grim turn when a collapsing house claimed another life.

With the rainy season far from over, SAPS acting provincial commissioner, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi made a strong appeal for public cooperation. He urged residents to avoid rivers, dams, and lakes entirely and to immediately report to emergency services teams for assistance.

“We understand that due to heat conditions during this season, people often seek relief in rivers, dams, and lakes as well as pools, but it is crucial to remain extremely cautious and prioritise safety,” said Mkhwanazi.

