Unconfirmed reports of tornado in Randfontein

A warning of potential flooding is on the cards for parts of Gauteng. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers

The West Rand of Gauteng has been hard hit by adverse weather and sightings of a tornado has been made on Wednesday

The strong winds and storm conditions have resulted in extensive damage to infrastructure across the Randfontein and Westonaria areas in the province.

The provincial weather service confirmed a possible tornado/whirlwind in parts of Randfontein with reports of structural damage.

Videos of damages to shopping centres, apartment complexes, and houses have been heavily impacted by the adverse weather.