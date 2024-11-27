Unconfirmed reports of tornado in Randfontein
A warning of potential flooding is on the cards for parts of Gauteng. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers
The West Rand of Gauteng has been hard hit by adverse weather and sightings of a tornado has been made on Wednesday
The strong winds and storm conditions have resulted in extensive damage to infrastructure across the Randfontein and Westonaria areas in the province.
The provincial weather service confirmed a possible tornado/whirlwind in parts of Randfontein with reports of structural damage.
Videos of damages to shopping centres, apartment complexes, and houses have been heavily impacted by the adverse weather.
The Gauteng Provincial Joint Operations Committee told News24 it received reports of a possible tornado making it way across the area.
"With the current storm passing over Gauteng and with weather warnings in effect until 8pm today [Wednesday], we urge people to avoid travel unless necessary,” it told the publication.
However, none of the reports have been confirmed by the South African Weather Service (Saws).
The Saws did issue a weather warning to the area of severe thunderstorms that could lead to localised flooding of susceptible roads and low-lying areas due to heavy downpours.
Localised flooding of informal settlements and damage to property (formal and informal settlements) due to large amounts of small hail. Minor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads and poor driving visibility. It has also predicted localised disruptions to municipal services due to excessive lightning.
IOL