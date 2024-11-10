More rainfall and thunderstorms predicted for KwaZulu-Natal: What you need to know

More rain is expected over the Durban areas and across KwaZulu-Natal. Disaster management teams have been placed on high alert. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/Independent Media

eThekwini disaster teams have been placed on high alert following warnings of heavy rains from Sunday afternoon.

The South African Weather Service issued a Level 4 weather warning for heavy rains from 3pm, in some areas.

"The Level 4 warning, which entails a powerful and destructive storm, is rapidly approaching KwaZulu-Natal, posing a significant threat to life and property. This warning indicates a high risk of severe weather conditions, including torrential rains, damaging winds, and intense lightning," the city said

It added that widespread showers and thundershowers are expected to bring gusty winds, excessive lightning that could lead to power outages, hail and flash floods.

Residents are urged to avoid travel and stay indoors.

"Members of the public and road users are urged to pay attention to all precautionary measures and look out for further information and updated on all media platforms," the City added.

Distraught community members should report any emergency on 031 361 0000.

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) added that its teams will also monitor several areas likely to be affected by the heavy downpours in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

The affected areas include: Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma - Indaka, Alfred Duma - Ladysmith, Big Five Hlabisa - Hlabisa, Big Five Hlabisa - Hluhluwe, Dannhauser, Dr N. Dlamini-Zuma - Underberg, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, Ethekwini, Greater Kokstad, Impendle, Ingwe, Inkosi Langalibalele - Escourt, Inkosi Langalibalele - Sobabili, Jozini, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Maphumulo, Mkhambathini, Mpofana - Giants Castle, Mpofana - Mooi River, Msinga, Mthonjaneni, Mtubatuba, Ndwedwe, and Newcastle.

"These weather conditions could lead to heavy downpours, large amounts of small hail, excessive lightning, and damaging winds, resulting in flooding and damage to infrastructure. The province has already experienced significant rainfall, with the risk of more rain potentially resulting in flooding, especially in low-lying areas," Cogta said.

IOL News