SA Weather Services issues weather warnings for Cape areas, KZN, Mpumalanga and Limpopo

The South African Weather Service has issued several warnings for disruptive rain, damaging winds over various parts of the Cape provinces as well as for KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane /Independent Newspapers

An Orange Level 5 warning for damaging winds has been issued over the Garden Route and Central Karoo Districts of the Western Cape and the Karoo Hoogland municipality of the Northern Cape in the morning, while a warning for damaging waves and winds has been forecast for areas between the Cape Agulhas and Plettenberg Bay on Monday.

According to national forecaster, the South African Weather Service, communities in the northern interior of the Eastern Cape are urged to brace for damaging winds that could impact local settlements and lead to travel disruptions while the same weather pattern can be expected between Hondeklip Bay and Cape Agulhas.

“An Orange Level 6 warning for disruptive rain has been issued over the Cape Winelands and Overberg Districts of the Western Cape in the morning and the same has been forecast over the Garden Route District of the Western Cape,” Saws added.

Saws further warned of disruptive rain expected over the Koukamma and Kouga municipalities of the Eastern and in the north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the eastern parts of Mpumalanga and the central and south-eastern parts of Limpopo, a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to hail and damaging winds and downpours has been forecast.

Residents are urged to take heed of the warnings and ensure that if they need to travel, they keep a safe following distance and adhere to strict driving rules.

IOL News