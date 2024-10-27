Severe weather prompts warnings across South Africa as storms and strong winds loom

Disruptive rains, strong winds and severe thunderstorms are expected over Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Gauteng and Western Cape. File picture: Karen Sandison / Independent Newspapers Archives

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued weather warnings for Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Gauteng and the Western Cape for Sunday and Monday.

Saws has issued a yellow level 2 severe thunderstorms warning for Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

According to Saws, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga on Sunday and Monday, along with the thunderstorms, hail, heavy downpours and strong to damaging winds are expected too.

People that live in these provinces, can expect localised damage to settlements and infrastructure; property; and vehicles due to the hail and damaging winds.

Flooding of susceptible roads and low-lying areas due to heavy downpours.

Yellow level 2 warning: Severe thunderstorms

Affected area: Limpopo & Mpumalanga.

Validity period: 27 - 28 October 2024#saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/8dTwwiicSi — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 27, 2024

A yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds has been issued for Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga for Sunday.

Sustained winds of 40 to 55km/h with gusts of 60 to 80km/h can be expected in places in Gauteng, the southern Highveld or Mpumalanga and the south-western Bushveld of Limpopo on Sunday.

These windy conditions may result in localised damage to settlements, falling trees, increased risks of runaway fires and can problems for for high-sided vehicles on prone routes.

Yellow level 2 warning: Damaging winds

Affected area: Gauteng, Limpopo & Mpumalanga.

Validity period: 27 October 2024 #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/UsqvEHWNZz — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 27, 2024

Saws initially issued an orange level 6 warning for disruptive rain for the Western Cape. Later the weather agency, issued a yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rain for the Western Cape.

The Cape Winelands and Overberg Districts can also expect 24 hour rainfall accumulation of 50mm to 80mm and with 90mm to 120mm over the mountainous regions.

Some transport routes may be impacted due to fallen trees. Severe thunderstorms with large amounts of small hail is also expected which can lead to disruptions on the roads too.

A cut-off is expected to bring windy and cooler conditions with scattered to widespread showers over the Western Cape on Sunday into Monday.

Most parts of the garden route districts can expect a 24-hour rainfall accumulation of 30 mm to 50mm.

Flooding of roads, low-lying bridges, formal/informal settlements as well as damage to property and infrastructure is possible.

Disruption to essential services like water and electricity can occur. Mudslides and landslides are also likely in susceptible areas.

Danger to life could result from crossing fast flowing streams or rivers.

Orange level 6 warning: Disruptive Rain

Affected area: Western Cape

Validity period: 27 - 28 October 2024#saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/f8oH81G9HD — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 27, 2024

Yellow level 4 warning: Disruptive Rain

Affected area: Western Cape

Validity period: 27 - 28 October 2024#saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/IcwqiDyxxA — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 27, 2024

