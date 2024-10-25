Weekend Storm Alert: Heavy rains and high winds forecast

Brace for severe weather this weekend as strong weather system moves across South Africa, with heavy rainfall and wind over 80 km/h forecasted to affect multiple regions. File Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ Independent Newspapers

South Africa faces a severe weather warning this weekend as a powerful cut-off low-pressure system approaches, expected to bring stormy conditions from Sunday, October 29 into the beginning of next week.

According to Vox Weather meteorologist Annette Botha, early reports, this weather system could affect several provinces, with the Eastern and Western Cape regions particularly vulnerable to heavy rainfall and strong gusts, similar to those that caused recent flooding in parts of the Eastern Cape.

In a video posted on the The Weather Girls TikTok page, Botha explained that “the core of this cut-off low is predicted to pass directly over Nelson Mandela Bay, where the system's trailing edge will deliver significant rain over the Western Cape mountain areas, the Boland, and Overberg regions.”

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) echoed this report, forecasting “isolated (30%) to scattered (60%) showers and thundershowers but widespread (80%) in most parts of the Western Cape.” SAWS promised that warnings, if any, “will be issued in due course.”

Rainfall accumulation is projected to exceed 50mm, creating a potential flood risk for low-lying areas. One of the greatest dangers with this approaching system will be the strong wind gusts, forecasted to reach speeds of over 80 km/h along coastal regions and extending inland across the Northern Cape, North West, Gauteng, and the Free State.

This intensity of wind could lead to widespread structural damage, particularly in areas with vulnerable infrastructure.

As Sunday approaches, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are also expected in eastern regions, with conditions predicted to intensify over parts of KwaZulu-Natal by Monday.

