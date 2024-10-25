Weather warning has City of Cape Town departments on high alert

The City of Cape Town said its services are on high alert after the South African Weather Service (Saws) issued an advisory Level 4 warning for disruptive rainfall.

The weather warning was issued to surrounding municipalities as well and is expected to make landfall from midnight on Sunday, October 27, until early hours of Monday, October 28.

The spokesperson for the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management, Charlotte Powell said teams are on high alert.

“Widespread showers and thundershowers are predicted, along with windy conditions.

“Potential impacts could include localised flooding of settlements and roads, and damage to property and infrastructure.All City services will be put on standby to deal with any impacts from the forecast. We advise the public to please take heed of the current advisory, and to start implementing any possible mitigation measures around their properties in the interim,” Powell said.

Residents have also been urged to clear out their drainage systems, clean out gutters, and remove dead tree branches and other obstructions. People were further urged to dig trenches around their homes to divert water away.

In case of emergencies, members of the public are urged to contact the Public Emergency Communication Centre at 021 480 7700 from a cell phone or 107 if you’re calling from a landline.

In other parts of the country, eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with a 30% chance of showers later this afternoon [Friday]. As the day progresses, these showers are expected to move northwards into parts of Mpumalanga and the south-eastern Limpopo Province.

