Fog and Thunderstorms Expected in KZN, High Fire Danger for Northern Cape and Free State

Foggy weather and showers are expected to impact parts of South Africa on Friday, particularly in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

According to the latest weather report from SABC News, areas in the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with a 30% chance of showers later this afternoon. As the day progresses, these showers are expected to move northwards into parts of Mpumalanga and the south-eastern Limpopo Province.

For much of central and western South Africa, sunny weather will prevail, with only light patches of high cloud expected over Northern Cape, North West, and the Free State.

However, regions in the Northern Cape extending into the Free State and Northwest face a high fire danger risk due to dry conditions and moderate winds, raising concerns over the potential for wildfires. Residents in these areas are urged to be cautious when handling open flames.

Today's temperature outlook varies across the country. Johannesburg is expected to start the day with a mild 16°C, warming up to 30°C in the afternoon, while Pretoria will see temperatures reaching the low 30s.

Limpopo Province, particularly the western and north-eastern sections, will experience hot conditions with temperatures climbing to 37°C in Musina and 35°C in Polokwane and Phalaborwa.

In KwaZulu-Natal, Durban will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day with showers and possible thunderstorms, with a high of 23°C. Similarly, Pietermaritzburg will see cloudy conditions, while north-eastern regions will be warmer with scattered showers.

The coastal regions of the Eastern Cape will also experience cooler, partly cloudy weather with some areas likely to remain dry, while central and northern parts of the province enjoy warmer conditions.

Meanwhile, Cape Town will be mostly sunny with a pleasant high of 21°C, although the Northern Cape is set to experience much hotter weather, with Upington expected to reach a scorching 35°C.

As we head into the weekend, further showers are forecast for eastern regions on Saturday, with more rain expected on Sunday, particularly in the south-western areas of the country.

