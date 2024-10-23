Farmers across Limpopo urged to be vigilant, implement safety measures after high fire danger warning

The Limpopo Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has urged farmers and rural communities in all districts across the province to take immediate action in response to an extremely high fire danger warning issued by the South African Weather Service.

Pelane Phakgadi, spokesperson for Limpopo MEC of Agriculture and Rural Development, Nakedi Kekana, appealed to farmers to urgently implement key safety measures including prohibiting open-air fires.

“No fires should be started outdoors during this high-risk period,” said Phakgadi.

“Farmers should maintain fire breaks. Ensure fire breaks are in place, wide enough to prevent the spread of veld fires, and free from inflammable materials.”

Phakgadi also urged farmers to relocate their livestock.

“Move animals from grazing land to safer areas such as ploughed fields,” he said.

“Prepare fire control tools. If water is not available in sufficient quantities, farmers are urged to use sand or loose soil to control fires.”

Farmers across Limpopo have been urged to take measures to avoid veld fires. File Picture: David Ritchie

In accordance with the National Veld and Forest Fire Act, the Limpopo agricultural authorities said farmers are encouraged to establish or join the existing fire protection associations to prevent and manage veld fires in their communities.

“The department, in collaboration with municipalities and the provincial disaster risk management team, will continue monitoring the situation and provide updates as necessary,” he said.

All farmers have been urged to stay vigilant, follow the necessary precautions, and report any fire outbreaks immediately to relevant authorities.

