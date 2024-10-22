Tuesday's weather update: Rain, thunderstorms expected over these parts of SA

The SA Weather Service has issued four weather warnings for thunderstorms, heavy rains and damaging winds across the country. Picture: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers

Four weather warnings have been issued for various parts of the country, with severe thunderstorms and isolated showers and rain dominating weather patterns on Tuesday.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warned of inclement weather over Gauteng, Western Bushveld in Limpopo, Highveld and Escarpment of Mpumalanga and the eastern parts of Free State and North West.

The forecaster warned that the heavy rains could result in flooding of roads, settlements and low-lying areas resulting in closure of some bridges and roads, damage or loss of infrastructure, settlements.

A Yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms, hail and wind over most parts of the KwaZulu Natal and north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Meanwhile, a Yellow Level 4 warning for disruptive rain leading to flooding of settlements, roads, damage to property and infrastructure is expected over the Koukamma, Dr Beyers Naude, Blue Crane Route, Makana, and Raymond Mhlaba Local Municipalities in the Eastern Cape.

Traffic disruption

In the Eastern Cape, a fully-laden bus overturned on the N2 in the vicinity Qonce. The provincial Department of Health said all 33 people survived the crash. The department said the cause of the crash remains unclear but it is evident that weather conditions contributed to the crash.

In KZN, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said no major incidents were reported however, several roads across the eThekwini Municipality were flooded.

The City said teams from Parks, Recreation and Culture Unit cleared fallen trees.

"The inclement weather has caused damages in the Cato Crest and Clairwood areas of the municipality resulting in injury to some dwellers. No fatalities have been reported,“ the City said.

