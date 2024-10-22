Gqeberha and Kariega residents evacuated as heavy rains continue to lash parts of Eastern Cape

Homes have been flooded in the Eastern Cape, mainly in Gqeberha and Kariega, two areas hardest hit by the heavy downpours. Picture: Gift of the Givers

Evacuations are under way in the Eastern Cape as heavy downpours continue to wreak havoc across the province.

Gqeberha and Kariega have been hardest hit and calls are being made for humanitarian assistance.

Gift of the Givers chairman and founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, said teams have been in contact with disaster management and Nelson Mandela Bay municipal manager, Mandla George, from Sunday.

He said in the early hours of Tuesday, calls were received from disaster management for assistance.

“Gift of the Givers teams have been activated in NMB with support teams arriving with food, blankets and new clothing from East London and Knysna,” he said.

“Given the unavailability of clean drinking water two of our water tankers are on the way from Adelaide. We may procure two more tankers and more aid is being sought from GotG partners,” Sooliman said.

Gift of the Givers is assisting Eastern Cape disaster teams with rescue efforts following heavy rains. Picture: Gift of the Givers

Gift of the Givers is assisting Eastern Cape disaster teams with rescue efforts following heavy rains. Picture: Gift of the Givers

“Contracts for hot meals have been given. Disaster management have requested transport to evacuate individuals to safer areas. We are looking into providing buses and taxis for the purpose,” said Sooliman.

“Our teams are on standby in Pietermaritzburg, Johannesburg and Cape Town if required. Supplies from these centres may also be dispatched if necessary.”

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service has issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for disruptive rain over the Koukamma, Dr Beyers Naude, Blue Crane Route, Makana, and Raymond Mhlaba Local Municipalities in the Eastern Cape for Tuesday.

The forecaster further warned of severe thunderstorms and damage from wind and hail over most parts of the KwaZulu Natal and north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape for Tuesday.

IOL News