Weather service warns of more torrential downpours and thunderstorms for parts of SA

The SA Weather Service has issued more weather warnings for heavy rain, thunderstorms and hail in parts of the country for Monday. Picture: File image

The South African Weather Service (Saws) is warning of more heavy rains over parts of the country on Monday.

Saws has issued an Orange Level 6 warning of disruptive rain along the country's coastal areas between Port Alfred and Richards Bay.

"This weather will result in flooded roads and settlements as well as infrastructural damage and traffic disruptions," Saws said.

A Yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms has also been issued for most parts of KwaZulu-Natal, southern-western parts of Mpumalanga, Gauteng as well as the Free State, North West and the extreme north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

The forecaster warned that this could lead to damage of infrastructure due to hail and wind.

A Yellow Level 4 warning for disruptive rain has also been issued for the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, Kouga, Sundays River Valley, Makana, Ndlambe and Raymond Mhlaba Local Municipalities of Eastern Cape.

In the extreme north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, in places in North West as well as in places in northern Limpopo, the forecaster has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions.

Rainfall for Monday. Picture: Saws

The forecaster said the weather is as a result of a cut-off low pressure system impacting SA's southern, central and eastern provinces until Tuesday.

"Cut-off low-pressure systems are notorious for resulting in severe weather during the Spring months, including heavy rainfall that can lead to flooding, as well as intense thunderstorms accompanied by hail and damaging winds," Saws said.

It added that most parts of the country will experience warm to hot temperatures during this time, though cool to cold conditions can be expected in areas in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and southern KZN. Calm weather conditions are expected to return on Wednesday as the cut-off low moves eastward, away from the south-eastern coast.

IOL News