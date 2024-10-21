Eastern Cape braces for more rain while calmer weather expected for rest of SA from Wednesday

Seaview Road is closed before the Marnavale Road intersection due to that portion of the road collapsing. Picture: Councillor Samantha Windvogel/Supplied

Residents living in the Eastern Cape will have to endure more rainfall, widespread showers, and thunderstorms across the province.

The forecaster has issued an Orange Level 6 warning for flooding or roads and bridges, infrastructure damage and dangerous driving conditions.

"A cut-off low pressure system, surface trough and ridging high will result in scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers resulting in flooding in places," Saws said.

It added that a surface high pressure south of the land will feed in a deep layer of moisture over the province resulting in heavy downpours between Cape St Francis and Port St Johns where the highest amounts of rainfall are expected between Monday evening and Tuesday evening.

"Latest models are increasing rainfall amounts along the south coast," the forecaster added.

A Yellow Level 4 warning of disruptive rain has also been issued for the Koukamma, Dr Beyers Naude, Blue Crane Route, Makana, Raymond Mhlaba local municipalities.

Saws said calm weather conditions are expected to return on Wednesday as the cut-off low moves eastward, away from the south-eastern coast.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has urged residents to remain vigilant as adverse weather conditions persist across large parts of the province.

"The heavy rains, which commenced yesterday, have already resulted in the flooding of several roads and have disrupted traffic in major cities such as eThekwini," the department said.

Cogta added that although no major incidents have been reported thus far, residents are advised to heed the weather warning issued by the weather service. The warning for Level 6 disruptive rains remains in effect on Monday for the eThekwini Metro and parts of the districts of Ilembe, Ugu, uMgungundlovu, and King Cetshwayo.

The following roads are flooded

- N2 north joining the N3 under the Spaghetti Junction is flooded.

- N2 northbound from Isipingo onramp: avoid the left lane as it is flooded.

- M4 from Bluff: left 2 lanes flooded before the Esplanade turnoff, usual area.

- The left lane of the N2 northbound near the Old Airport is flooded. Drive carefully.

- R102 Caneland intersection: right lane flooded.

- Higginson Chatsworth: flooded just before Havenside traffic lights, left 2 lanes blocked, Durban bound.

- N3 eastbound, Brickfield Road (Malls Tiles): fast lane and middle lane flooded. Drive with caution.

- Flooding at Umgeni Road westbound at the N2 on and off ramp.

- Flooding at St Johns Ave, Pinetown by M13.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics urged motorists to take caution on the roads. He said emergency services have responded to several road crashes with many roads either waterlogged, flooded or slippery.

“Please let a bit earlier, ensure that your headlines are on and that your vehicle tyres and windscreen wipers are in good condition. Also keep a safe following distance should the vehicle in front of you need to stop for any reason,” Jamieson said.

IOL News