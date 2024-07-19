More disruptive rain and cold conditions expected over Cape metropole

Cemeteries around Cape Town were not spared by the recent flooding in the Western Cape. Stormy weather conditions resulted in high winds and flooding in the city’s cemeteries. Picture: Facebook / Maitland Cemetery

A Level 2 weather warning for disruptive rain has been issued by the South African Weather Service for Cape Town overnight into Saturday morning.

The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell said the weather service also warned of very cold conditions that are expected to persist.

“The forecast could result in localised flooding, but also exacerbate existing impacts like flooded roadways and settlements, as the soil and waterways in many parts of the city are completely saturated after the many heavy downpours that have been experienced on and off since Sunday, July 7.

“Where impacts are still being experienced, or reported, the City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre and Informal Settlements Management (ISM) branch are conducting joint assessments,” Powell said.

She said among the areas to have been assessed in the past 36-hours are Khayelitsha, Gugulethu and Dunoon, as well as backyard dwellings in Tafelsig, Uitsig, and Heideveld.

“Numerous City departments continue their efforts – ISM has handed out thousands of flood kits in affected communities; the Energy Department continues to work on restoring faults where these are being experienced, and the Roads Department is unblocking roadways and providing milling, sand, and sandbags to affected communities.

“Humanitarian relief efforts, facilitated by the City’s NGO partners, are also continuing, with the provision of hot meals, blankets, and personal hygiene packs, among others,” Powell said.

Donations from the public and corporates are also being handed out to those affected.

Powell said whatever goods are not distributed for relief from this current weather spell will stand over for future incidents, and to replenish the supplies of the various NGO partners.

“The City thanks everyone who has made a contribution thus far and reminds the public that Pick ‘n Pay has made trolleys available in store for donations. Alternatively, we have six fire stations where donations can be dropped off, namely: Sir Lowry’s Pass, Strand, Goodwood, Ottery, Roeland Street, and Lakeside, or you can contact our Disaster Risk Management Centre on 021 597 5042 between 8am and 6pm, seven days a week, or direct an email to [email protected],” she said.

[email protected]

