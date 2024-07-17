Weather warning: Disruptive rain to hit parts of the Western Cape on Thursday

Last week, the Berg River bursts its banks and has caused localised flooding in Paarl leaving many roads flooded. Picture: Henk Kruger / Independent Newspapers / Taken July 11, 2024

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a Level 4 weather warning for Thursday, July 18 for disruptive rain across some areas in the Western Cape.

The weather service has said the areas to be impacted include the City of Cape Town, Langeberg, Stellenbosch, Swartland, Theewaterskloof, Witzenberg, Bergrivier, Breede Valley, Drakenstein, and Cederberg.

The disruptive rain, which is expected to make landfall during the early hours of Thursday morning, is predicted to lead to localised flooding of roads and susceptible settlements over the Cape Winelands, the City of Cape Town, parts of the West Coast, and Theewaterskloof municipalities.

“Another cold front is expected to bring rainfall and showers over the south-west of the Western Cape on Thursday, July 18. The bulk of the rainfall is expected in the morning and into the afternoon. Rainfall accumulations of about 20mm to 30mm can be expected to reach higher amounts in the mountainous areas.

“Due to the ground already being saturated, localised flooding of roads and susceptible settlements is likely,” the weather service said.

The weather service also advised motorists to make time for longer travel periods particularly on major roads to prevent motor vehicle accidents as slippery roads and reduced visibility can be expected.

Localised disruption of essential services is possible as well as localised mudslides and rockfalls.

Members of the public are urged to be cautious on roads and avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above your ankles.

“If trapped in a vehicle during a flood, abandon it and climb to higher ground. In buildings move valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level.

“Switch off electricity at the supply of the building. Never drive on a road covered by water and if a vehicle stalls, leave it immediately and seek higher ground,” the weather service said.

Last week, the Western Cape was battered by adverse weather conditions, which resulted in flooding, power outages, uprooted trees and road closures across the province.

