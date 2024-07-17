Cape Town records five times more car crashes amid severe weather

The number of vehicle crashes and accidents in the Cape Town area was more than five times higher than usual last week, authorities reported.

The City of Cape Town’s Traffic Services said it attended to 293 vehicle accidents during the past week, which saw the Western Cape province hammered by unprecedented heavy rainfall, which was enough to increase dam levels by 25%.

“The inclement weather may have kept some criminals at bay, but it’s been a busy week for our Traffic Services and emergency services who attended to at least 293 crashes ranging from fender benders to more serious incidents,” the City of Cape Town said in a statement.

“It’s likely the actual tally is far higher, as not all incidents are necessarily reported through the same channels. The worse the weather, the better our driving habits should be.”

Meanwhile Cape Town Traffic Services arrested 24 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol and three for reckless and negligent driving, while 120 public transport vehicles were impounded.

“It is harrowing to think that in addition to the hazardous conditions of the road, some drivers still got behind the wheel while intoxicated. It is a recipe for disaster and drivers need to take more responsibility when on the road,” said Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security.

Advanced driving skills to keep in mind

With further rain predicted in the coming week, the City urges motorists to slow down, switch on their headlights and increase their following distance in wet conditions.

Motorists should also avoid hard braking or making any harsh adjustments to their steering if they lose traction, advanced driving academy MasterDrive advises, and much the same applies to aquaplaning.

“If you aquaplane, slowly lift your foot from the accelerator but do not brake harshly or move your steering wheel violently.”

Motorists should also avoid driving through fast-flowing water as even trucks can be swept away in the right circumstances. In fact if water comes to the middle of your tyre or higher be very cautious as it’s easy to underestimate the depth.

