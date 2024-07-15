Cape storm: Nearly 160,000 people affected, mopping up operations continue

Numerous roads in Salberau, Elsies River Parow and Goodwood were flooded. Photo: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers.

Mopping-up operations are under way in the City of Cape Town as the storm that has been battering the Western Cape has calmed.

Reports of flooding, uprooted trees, power outages, and roofs blown off by gale-force winds have been reported over the last week.

The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell said multiple briefings were conducted over the weekend.

“The Disaster Coordinating Team has been conducting multiple briefings over the weekend to assess the impacts and monitor the efforts to address service challenges like residential flooding, flooding of roads and infrastructure, the removal of obstructions like trees from roadways, electricity outages, as well as responses to emergency incidents,” Powell said.

She said since July 3, approximately 158,097 people have been affected and 47,663 structures have flooded or damaged.

Disaster Risk Management officials continue with assessments in communities as calls continue to be logged.

Powell said there has been a substantial increase in calls for assistance from backyard dwellers and assessments are being made.

“The City's Informal Settlements Management Department issued 1,090 flood kits in various informal settlements over the weekend, in addition to the kits handed out during the week.

“Roads and Stormwater have provided milling, sand, and sandbags. Our NGO partners Al Imdaad, Islamic Relief, Gift of the Givers, Salvation Army, Meals on Wheels, Mustadafin Foundation, Ashraful Aid and Sassa have assisted affected residents with humanitarian relief.

“The collapse at Southfield Canal in Plumstead has affected two property walls, prompting the placement of sandbags and ongoing cleaning of the canal,” Powell said.

With rivers and other water bodies already at full capacity, catchment management officials are closely monitoring these waterways.

Weather-related power outages are affecting 24 areas across the city and officials are working to restore power.

At least 18 huge trees were uprooted over the weekend in the areas of Bellville, Durbanville, Constantia, Tokai, Kuilsriver, Eersteriver, Noordhoek, Silvermine, Sun Valley, Lentegeur, Sunnydale, Parkwood, and Redhill.

Many roadways have been affected, either by flooding or rockfalls and mudslides. The work to address these impacts remains ongoing.

